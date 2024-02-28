Search

ad
Immigration

Hong Kong ends tax on purchase of homes for non residents: Details inside

Web Desk
08:40 PM | 28 Feb, 2024
Hong Kong ends tax on purchase of homes for non residents: Details inside

HKSAR -  The government of Hong Kong has lifted the taxes imposed on the purchase of property by non-residents in a major set of reforms.

As part of the changes, the government has ended a 15% stamp duty imposed on non-permanent residents who buy property in Hong Kong and a 15% stamp duty charged on purchases of a second property.

The decision comes as home prices fell to a seven-year low, with Finance Minister Paul Chan confirming the measures in a speech presenting the territory’s budget.

The government has also raised spending on tourism promotion and as per the finance minister, all curbs, such as extra taxes, imposed earlier to cool the property market would be lifted with immediate effect.

The minister stated that given the prevailing economic and market conditions, the restrictions on property transactions were deemed unnecessary and as part of the reforms, homeowners are relieved from the obligation of paying a separate duty on sales of properties bought within a two-year timeframe.

Chan hinted at the possibility of implementing further measures to relax property lending regulations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining banking system stability.

Last year saw a halving of taxes on home purchases by non-permanent resident buyers and those acquiring additional properties, prompting a surge in shares of Hong Kong property developers. 

Promoting Tourism

In a bid to enhance tourist attractions, Chan announced plans to revamp the Victoria Harbor light show and organize monthly pyrotechnic and drone displays. Additionally, $100 million Hong Kong dollars ($12.8 million) will be allocated to promote major events in the city, with an emphasis on activities like hiking and cycling, and the creation of a new tourism brand to subtly promote Hong Kong.

Efforts will also be made to collaborate with mainland Chinese cities to boost tourism in the Greater Bay Area around Hong Kong, considering mainland Chinese tourists constitute the majority of visitors to the city. Over the Lunar New Year holidays, Hong Kong welcomed nearly 1.44 million visitors, with almost 90% of them originating from mainland China.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

08:40 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Hong Kong ends tax on purchase of homes for non residents: Details ...

08:31 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Avoid political expression or nationalism during Hajj, advises Ulema ...

04:17 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Saudi Arabia introduces multi-entry e-visa for Umrah pilgrims from ...

09:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

South Africa to slash work permit processing time

08:44 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Work Permit base wage rises as New Zealand promulgates fresh laws

06:16 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Saudi Arabia provides major relief to Palestinian pilgrims with ...

Immigration

09:55 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

VIDEO: Unruly Pakistani passenger arrested after ruckus on flight

03:29 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

How to perform Umrah with children? Saudi Arabia issues guidelines ...

03:52 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Sri Lanka sets deadline for tourists from two countries to depart: ...

03:40 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Passport offices to stay open on weekends for Hajj pilgrims

06:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Spain's popular attraction might be charging tourists soon

Advertisement

Latest

08:40 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Hong Kong ends tax on purchase of homes for non residents: Details inside

Gold & Silver

04:57 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Gold price plunges by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282 282.25
Euro EUR 303.1 306.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.6 355.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181.1 183.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.1 209.1
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.61 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.5 59.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.15 209.15
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 28th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: