This country extended ban on entry of Russian tourists: Details inside

MOSCOW - Latvia has announced the extension of entry restrictions on Russian tourists until March 4, 2025, in a major blow to the citizens.
The ban has been extended citing ongoing security threats posed by Russia's military actions in Ukraine and the decision has been made by the Latvian Cabinet of Ministers led by Prime Minister Evika Siliņa.
The ban underscores the country's commitment to safeguarding internal security in the face of geopolitical tensions.
The ban, initially imposed in September 2022, prohibits Russian citizens from entering Latvia for tourism and leisure purposes. This move comes as part of a broader effort by Baltic states, including Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, along with Poland, to mitigate perceived security risks associated with the conflict in Ukraine.
It is to be clarified that despite the continuation of the ban, certain exceptions exist. For instance, Russians holding valid residence permits issued by Latvia or any other EU/EEA member state are allowed entry, as are individuals with long-term Schengen visas. Additionally, family members of Latvian and EU citizens holding short-term visas, as well as those entering for humanitarian reasons or for employment in freight and passenger transport services, are exempt from the restrictions.
Latvia's decision reflects concerns over Russia's military aggression and its potential implications for Baltic nations, particularly given Latvia's sizable ethnic Russian minority, constituting approximately 25% of the population.
Latvia, situated in Northern Europe on the eastern shores of the Baltic Sea, is a small but culturally rich nation. With a population of approximately 1.9 million, it boasts a diverse society, including a significant ethnic Russian minority comprising about 25% of its inhabitants.
Annually, Latvia attracts a notable number of tourists drawn to its medieval architecture, pristine beaches along the Baltic coastline, and lush forests. Despite its geographical proximity to Russia, Latvia's ties with its neighbor have been complex, often influenced by historical, political, and cultural factors. These ties remain subject to geopolitical dynamics, shaping Latvia's diplomatic and security policies.
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.