MOSCOW - Latvia has announced the extension of entry restrictions on Russian tourists until March 4, 2025, in a major blow to the citizens.

The ban has been extended citing ongoing security threats posed by Russia's military actions in Ukraine and the decision has been made by the Latvian Cabinet of Ministers led by Prime Minister Evika Siliņa.

The ban underscores the country's commitment to safeguarding internal security in the face of geopolitical tensions.

The ban, initially imposed in September 2022, prohibits Russian citizens from entering Latvia for tourism and leisure purposes. This move comes as part of a broader effort by Baltic states, including Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, along with Poland, to mitigate perceived security risks associated with the conflict in Ukraine.

It is to be clarified that despite the continuation of the ban, certain exceptions exist. For instance, Russians holding valid residence permits issued by Latvia or any other EU/EEA member state are allowed entry, as are individuals with long-term Schengen visas. Additionally, family members of Latvian and EU citizens holding short-term visas, as well as those entering for humanitarian reasons or for employment in freight and passenger transport services, are exempt from the restrictions.

Latvia's decision reflects concerns over Russia's military aggression and its potential implications for Baltic nations, particularly given Latvia's sizable ethnic Russian minority, constituting approximately 25% of the population.

Latvia, situated in Northern Europe on the eastern shores of the Baltic Sea, is a small but culturally rich nation. With a population of approximately 1.9 million, it boasts a diverse society, including a significant ethnic Russian minority comprising about 25% of its inhabitants.

Annually, Latvia attracts a notable number of tourists drawn to its medieval architecture, pristine beaches along the Baltic coastline, and lush forests. Despite its geographical proximity to Russia, Latvia's ties with its neighbor have been complex, often influenced by historical, political, and cultural factors. These ties remain subject to geopolitical dynamics, shaping Latvia's diplomatic and security policies.