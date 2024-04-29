Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

China announces visa-free entry for another country

Web Desk
08:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2024
China announces visa-free entry for another country

BEIJING - The authorities in China will be welcoming citizens from Georgia on visa-free entry soon to facilitate travel and spur economic growth.

Under the fresh announcement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Georgians would be able to stay in the country for 30 consecutive days starting May 28.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia has confirmed the development as the legalities have been completed in this regard. 

Meanwhile, Zhou Qian, the Chinese Ambassador to Georgia detailed that Georgian Airways had launched direct cargo flights from capital Tbilisi to the city of Chengdu in China this month, with direct passenger flights to follow soon.

A statement by the Georgian authorities said that the visa-free travel would contribute to the rapprochement of two “friendly nations and peoples”, agenda.ge reported.

It is to be highlighted that Georgia announced visa-free travel for Chinese citizens in September 2023. The government of China is making visa-free agreements with multiple countries at the moment. It has also signed visa-free agreement with Thailand on a permanent basis from march this year.

China has currently visa-free agreement with countries including Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg and hopes to balance off the damages done due to social distancing protocols during the pandemic.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

08:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

China announces visa-free entry for another country

08:32 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Pakistan fears reduction of Hajj quota as slots go unfilled

05:20 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

'Pak Hajj' app use made mandatory for all pilgrims

08:06 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Another UK airport relaxes 100ml liquid rule for passengers

07:44 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Sri Lanka to reintroduce single-entry visa, confirms minister

07:27 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia announces deadline for registration as Hajj nears

Immigration

09:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Karachi Airport to clear Hajj pilgrims for immigration as 'Road to ...

07:13 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia bans Hajj but only for these Muslims

Advertisement

Latest

08:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

China announces visa-free entry for another country

Gold & Silver

02:47 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan dips by Rs500 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 29 April Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2024

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: