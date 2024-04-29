China announces visa-free entry for another country

BEIJING - The authorities in China will be welcoming citizens from Georgia on visa-free entry soon to facilitate travel and spur economic growth.

Under the fresh announcement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Georgians would be able to stay in the country for 30 consecutive days starting May 28.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia has confirmed the development as the legalities have been completed in this regard.

Meanwhile, Zhou Qian, the Chinese Ambassador to Georgia detailed that Georgian Airways had launched direct cargo flights from capital Tbilisi to the city of Chengdu in China this month, with direct passenger flights to follow soon.

A statement by the Georgian authorities said that the visa-free travel would contribute to the rapprochement of two “friendly nations and peoples”, agenda.ge reported.

It is to be highlighted that Georgia announced visa-free travel for Chinese citizens in September 2023. The government of China is making visa-free agreements with multiple countries at the moment. It has also signed visa-free agreement with Thailand on a permanent basis from march this year.

China has currently visa-free agreement with countries including Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg and hopes to balance off the damages done due to social distancing protocols during the pandemic.