Mathira tells why she didn't take picture with Salman Khan and how she lost 20kg weight

Pakistani actress and singer Mathira explained in a recent interview why she didn’t take a photo with the Bollywood film star Salman Khan and how she managed to lose weight without taking injections.

Mathira said that she does not run after celebrities at airports because she believes that it’s her personal time. She said she is a huge fan of Salman Khan and during her stay in Mumbai she had told her friends just to give her a call whenever they see Salman Khan and she will reach there without caring which time of the day/night it is.

She said that she once saw Salman Khan herself, but she did not run to take a picture with him. She said that she did not do this despite her friends asking her to do so. She said the thought it would look weird to go to Salman Khan and ask him for a picture because he was with his friends.

Answering a question, Mathira said she loves herself. She said she looks beautiful whether her weight is on the higher side or lower side. She said that she lost 20kg weight, bringing it down from 92kg to 72kg. She said that she wants to share this with young boys and girl that they can lose weight with a little organization in their lives.

She said that she is mother of three sons and she got some surgeries done to lose weight. However, she said she was still convinced that anyone could lose weight through workout. She said that injections are not a must to lose weight.