Saheefa Jabbar Khattak opens up about her struggle with mental health issues

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, the Pakistani actress known for her captivating performances in several drama serials, finally returned to the silver screen earlier this year after a four-year break.

In a recent podcast interview with Ahmed Ali Butt, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak spoke about her mental health issues. She said, “Sometimes, things deteriorate to the extent that even healing takes time to reach you. When I went to Canada, I was 30 pills down and I had told the hostess before taking my plane seat that I’m 30 pills down. I am going through shit for two months. If I get a panic attack or whatever, just don’t think that I am dying. It will be just a panic attack. At max, all you have to do is to give me oxygen. That’s all. Just be around me. Hold my hand as I should know there is a physical touch. I will be OK in like 30-minute time or 50-minute time. I have no idea of the two days I spent in Dubai because I was already taking 30 pills a day, anti-depressants and muscle relaxants, without prescription.”

Telling further about her condition, Saheefa said she called her mother at 06:00am and told her to take the first flight if she doesn't want her daughter to jump from the sixth floor of the building she was living in "because it is really bad". She said that her mother took the first flight and reach her home, but things were so bad that she was exhausted in 5-6 days and she called her father to fly in immediately otherwise she will die with her daughter.

Answering a question about people should wouldn't like to work with ever, Saheefa said she will not work with writer and actor Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar because she thinks he will treat her rudely. However, she was convinced when host Ahmed Ali Butt explained to her the positive aspects of Rehman's personality.