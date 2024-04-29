Deepfake video of Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi leaked online

KARACHI – The deepfake video of YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi is still being shared by social media users despite a call from the couple to stop it.

Aroob fell victim to the AI-generated immoral video on Sunday and it is apparently aimed at defaming her. The video shows the girl in undergarments and doing obscene acts.

The fake video prompted the couple to issue a clarification. Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi shared a video message on Instagram to condemn the people behind such activities.

In response, Ducky Bhai took immediate action and explained how the deepfake video was created. Aroob Jatoi also addressed the issue on camera, urging other women to be cautious and aware of cybercrimes.

The couple spoke about the threats they received regarding the video and Ducky announced a reward of one million rupees for anyone who helps him find the person responsible for creating the deepfake video.

Fans have mixed reactions to the situation. Some criticize Ducky Bhai for involving his family in his content, suggesting it could lead to such incidents.