Deepfake video of Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi leaked online

KARACHI – The deepfake video of YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi is still being shared by social media users despite a call from the couple to stop it.
Aroob fell victim to the AI-generated immoral video on Sunday and it is apparently aimed at defaming her. The video shows the girl in undergarments and doing obscene acts.
The fake video prompted the couple to issue a clarification. Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi shared a video message on Instagram to condemn the people behind such activities.
In response, Ducky Bhai took immediate action and explained how the deepfake video was created. Aroob Jatoi also addressed the issue on camera, urging other women to be cautious and aware of cybercrimes.
The couple spoke about the threats they received regarding the video and Ducky announced a reward of one million rupees for anyone who helps him find the person responsible for creating the deepfake video.
Fans have mixed reactions to the situation. Some criticize Ducky Bhai for involving his family in his content, suggesting it could lead to such incidents.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.