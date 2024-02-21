Search

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak makes grand return to acting after four years!

Maheen Khawaja
09:22 PM | 21 Feb, 2024
Source: Instagram

Pakistani actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, renowned for her captivating performances, is finally back on screen after a four-year hiatus. 

Her Instagram post, featuring her beaming with a script and the cryptic caption "Is that me coming back after four long years?", sent fans into a frenzy.

The wait is over! The project marking Saheefa's much-anticipated return is titled "Rafta Rafta." Gone are the days of tear-jerking roles, Saheefa reveals in her Instagram story. "I feel so good that I'm not crying this time," she shares, hinting at a character that resonates with her real-life personality. 

Saheefa's versatility and ability to portray emotions have made her a fan favourite. Her return with a role mirroring her true self is not just a personal milestone, but a shift towards characters that reflect genuine human experiences.

The announcement has set the entertainment industry buzzing, with fans eagerly awaiting details. 

On the work front, Khattak was recently seen in Beti, Bhool, Choti Choti Batain and Log Kya Kahenge.

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

The writer is a staff member.

