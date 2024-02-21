Saheefa Jabbar Khattak makes grand return to acting after four years!

Pakistani actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, renowned for her captivating performances, is finally back on screen after a four-year hiatus.
Her Instagram post, featuring her beaming with a script and the cryptic caption "Is that me coming back after four long years?", sent fans into a frenzy.
The wait is over! The project marking Saheefa's much-anticipated return is titled "Rafta Rafta." Gone are the days of tear-jerking roles, Saheefa reveals in her Instagram story. "I feel so good that I'm not crying this time," she shares, hinting at a character that resonates with her real-life personality.
Saheefa's versatility and ability to portray emotions have made her a fan favourite. Her return with a role mirroring her true self is not just a personal milestone, but a shift towards characters that reflect genuine human experiences.
The announcement has set the entertainment industry buzzing, with fans eagerly awaiting details.
On the work front, Khattak was recently seen in Beti, Bhool, Choti Choti Batain and Log Kya Kahenge.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
