From pregnancy to Haq Mehr, Kiran Ashfaque tells all about her second marriage

Pakistani model and influencer Kiran Ashfaque's personal life has always been the subject of curiosity and limelight for social media users. With hundreds of thousands of followers, the former wife of Pakistani actor, Imran Ashraf, tends to engage with the audience and gives them a sneak peek into her lifestyle and updates.

Now that Ashfaque has remarried and is “glowing,” she engaged in yet another Q&A session on Instagram where social media users had a one on one conversation with the social media star. From being asked whether she has a bun in the oven to asking the secret behind her glow, Ashfaque answered many of the users' questions gracefully.

In response to a question coming from a Instagram user asking, “Are you pregnant [sic]” Ashfaque jokingly replied, “Yar abhi bas 2 months hoye meri shadi ko. Hosla rakhen [I've only been married for two months, have some patience].”

The questions then directed to her son, Roham. In response to one user asking, “Roham bary ho kar kia banna chahta h?... Agar us ny opinion Lena ho wo ap dy gi ya us K Baba [What does Roham want to become when he grows up? Would you jump in or his dad when he wants an opinion?]” Ashfaque replied, “Meri khuwaish hai mera beta Ik acha insan bane acha musalman bane har rishte ko us ke haqquk k sath pura karna nibhanna janta ho Riston mai insaf kare Aur ik acha Pakistani banne Ameen Bass ye banna chahti hun Roham ko [I wish that my son grows up to be a good person, a good Muslim, someone who carries every relationship and its responsibilities, someone who is just with his relationships, and someone who is a good Pakistani. That's what I want my son to become]”

Another question directed at Ashfaque's wedding stated, “Ap ko ap k haq mehr ki raqam ada ki gai hai ya nai [Have you been paid your Haq Mehr amount?]” To this, Ashfaque replied, “Yes Foraan [Yes, immediately]” and added, “Haq mehar se ziyda le chuki hun main online shopping kar kar k [I have taken more than my Haq Mehar with online shopping]” and added a laughing emoji.

Although not a question, one user complimented Ashfaque saying, “U are lucky lady” to which she responded, “Ab mujhe bhi lagta hai [I feel that too now]” accompanied by a picture of herself and her darling husband.

One user asked, “Ap bht glow karti ha ab Kia hai is glow Ka raz [You glow a lot now, what's the secret?]” to this, Ashfaque had a wholesome response. She shared a candid picture of Hamza smiling at his phone and wrote, “Ye Insan [This person]” with a bunch of heart emojis.

For those unversed, Ashraf and Ashfaque parted ways in October 2022. The former couple has a son, Roham, whom they co-parent. In December 2023, Ashfaque got married again to politician and lawyer, Hamza Ali Chaudhary, who hails from Lahore. He represents the Pakistan People’s Party from Punjab region.