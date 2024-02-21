Search

ad
Lifestyle

From pregnancy to Haq Mehr, Kiran Ashfaque tells all about her second marriage

Noor Fatima
09:49 PM | 21 Feb, 2024
Kiran Ashfaque
Source: Kiran Ashfaque (Instagram)

Pakistani model and influencer Kiran Ashfaque's personal life has always been the subject of curiosity and limelight for social media users. With hundreds of thousands of followers, the former wife of Pakistani actor, Imran Ashraf, tends to engage with the audience and gives them a sneak peek into her lifestyle and updates. 

Now that Ashfaque has remarried and is “glowing,” she engaged in yet another Q&A session on Instagram where social media users had a one on one conversation with the social media star. From being asked whether she has a bun in the oven to asking the secret behind her glow, Ashfaque answered many of the users' questions gracefully.

In response to a question coming from a Instagram user asking, “Are you pregnant [sic]” Ashfaque jokingly replied, “Yar abhi bas 2 months hoye meri shadi ko. Hosla rakhen [I've only been married for two months, have some patience].”

The questions then directed to her son, Roham. In response to one user asking, “Roham bary ho kar kia banna chahta h?... Agar us ny opinion Lena ho wo ap dy gi ya us K Baba [What does Roham want to become when he grows up? Would you jump in or his dad when he wants an opinion?]” Ashfaque replied, “Meri khuwaish hai mera beta Ik acha insan bane acha musalman bane har rishte ko us ke haqquk k sath pura karna nibhanna janta ho Riston mai insaf kare Aur ik acha Pakistani banne Ameen Bass ye banna chahti hun Roham ko [I wish that my son grows up to be a good person, a good Muslim, someone who carries every relationship and its responsibilities, someone who is just with his relationships, and someone who is a good Pakistani. That's what I want my son to become]”

Another question directed at Ashfaque's wedding stated, “Ap ko ap k haq mehr ki raqam ada ki gai hai ya nai [Have you been paid your Haq Mehr amount?]” To this, Ashfaque replied, “Yes Foraan [Yes, immediately]” and added, “Haq mehar se ziyda le chuki hun main online shopping kar kar k [I have taken more than my Haq Mehar with online shopping]” and added a laughing emoji.

Although not a question, one user complimented Ashfaque saying, “U are lucky lady” to which she responded, “Ab mujhe bhi lagta hai [I feel that too now]” accompanied by a picture of herself and her darling husband.

One user asked, “Ap bht glow karti ha ab Kia hai is glow Ka raz [You glow a lot now, what's the secret?]” to this, Ashfaque had a wholesome response. She shared a candid picture of Hamza smiling at his phone and wrote, “Ye Insan [This person]” with a bunch of heart emojis.

For those unversed, Ashraf and Ashfaque parted ways in October 2022. The former couple has a son, Roham, whom they co-parent. In December 2023, Ashfaque got married again to politician and lawyer, Hamza Ali Chaudhary, who hails from Lahore. He represents the Pakistan People’s Party from Punjab region.

Kiran Ashfaque reflects back on her divorce and marriage with Imran Ashraf

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

09:22 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak makes grand return to acting after four years!

10:18 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Saba Qamar looks radiant on trip to mountains

09:49 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

From pregnancy to Haq Mehr, Kiran Ashfaque tells all about her second ...

10:41 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Mahenur Haider opens up about her divorce, shares details

08:50 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Ainy Jafri returns, spills secrets about Bollywood debut & ...

11:08 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Jannat Mirza’s sister Sehar defends unconventional wedding amidst ...

Lifestyle

09:55 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

WATCH – Sana Javed responds to 'Sania Mirza' chants at PSL9 match

11:23 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

PSL 9: Sana Javed arrives at Multan Stadium to support husband Shoaib ...

12:10 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Hajra Yamin sets internet on fire with new sun kissed pictures

08:59 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome second child

10:15 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Amar Khan and Nigah Jee's new dance video takes internet by storm

10:59 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Mehwish Hayat talks about adventures with her 'partner in crime' ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:08 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Jannat Mirza’s sister Sehar defends unconventional wedding amidst criticism

Gold & Silver Rate

01:51 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs750 per tola in Pakistan; Check latest rates here

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 282.4
Euro EUR 300 303
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.32 751.32
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.41 911.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.96 733.96
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 316.9 319.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:27 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 21st February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: