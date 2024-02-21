Saba Qamar looks radiant on trip to mountains

Pakistani actress, Saba Qamar, has treated her 5.8 million followers once again with her breathtaking pictures, and this time, the Ghabrana Nahi Hai star took her fans on a trip to the mountains.
Qamar, an acclaimed actress with multiple commercially and critically successful films and television shows, is the recipient of one of Pakistan's top tier awards, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, in 2012, and, Pride of Performance, in 2016 — which speak volumes of her grandeur and stardom. The Fraud star's ability to essay complex roles helped her gain a huge fanbase which is often anticipated to watch the diva's next move.
Although her professional life remains jam-packed with back to back projects, Qamar sometimes takes out time to get in sync with mother nature. In a recent post on Instagram, the Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain actress posted pictures that left the internet in FOMO.
Sharing a set of pictures from her hiking trip, the Hindi Medium star looked effortlessly gorgeous in her adventure gear. Qamar also blessed her fandom with a sunkissed picture among the other candid snapshots.
“above, earth below, and peace within,” captioned the Serial Killer star.
Garnering thousands of likes, Qamar had social media users complimenting her under her post.
On the acting front, Qamar was recently seen in Hindi Medium, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, Dil Diyan Gallan, Iss Dil Ki Essi Ki Tessi, Hangor S-131, Sikka, Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Pagal Khana.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
