Saba Qamar looks radiant on trip to mountains

Pakistani actress, Saba Qamar, has treated her 5.8 million followers once again with her breathtaking pictures, and this time, the Ghabrana Nahi Hai star took her fans on a trip to the mountains.

Qamar, an acclaimed actress with multiple commercially and critically successful films and television shows, is the recipient of one of Pakistan's top tier awards, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, in 2012, and, Pride of Performance, in 2016 — which speak volumes of her grandeur and stardom. The Fraud star's ability to essay complex roles helped her gain a huge fanbase which is often anticipated to watch the diva's next move.

Although her professional life remains jam-packed with back to back projects, Qamar sometimes takes out time to get in sync with mother nature. In a recent post on Instagram, the Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain actress posted pictures that left the internet in FOMO.

Sharing a set of pictures from her hiking trip, the Hindi Medium star looked effortlessly gorgeous in her adventure gear. Qamar also blessed her fandom with a sunkissed picture among the other candid snapshots.

“above, earth below, and peace within,” captioned the Serial Killer star.

Garnering thousands of likes, Qamar had social media users complimenting her under her post.

On the acting front, Qamar was recently seen in Hindi Medium, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, Dil Diyan Gallan, Iss Dil Ki Essi Ki Tessi, Hangor S-131, Sikka, Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Pagal Khana.