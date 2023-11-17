"Success or failure, let the story unfold," Saba Qamar's take on marriage

Embarking on her career with minor roles, Saba Qamar's ascent to stardom was fueled by an unwavering passion for acting. Joining forces with her co-star and longtime friend, Ahsan Khan, on the inaugural episode of his new YouTube show, "Lo Kar Lo Baat," the duo traversed the streets of Lahore, delving into their professional journey and reminiscing about years past.

"Ahsan Khan, we've come a long way! Do you recall our initial collaboration?" Saba exclaimed, prompting Ahsan to reminisce about a former telefilm project at the National College of Arts. The discussion extended to a telefilm shot amidst the "picturesque hills" of Abbottabad, where Saba confessed her fondness for a specific song before dropping a surprising revelation.

"I truly adore the song we performed on that hill. Such a romantic melody! I had quite a crush on you back then, Ahsan." While their longstanding collaboration is familiar to fans, discussions of a potential romance between the two had never surfaced.

Khan praised Qamar's exceptional confidence, tracing it back to an insightful piece of advice he shared during a show in Dubai in 2015. Saba, recounting her initial on-stage performance, remembered Ahsan's words: "Saba Qamar, they [the audience] are people just like you. If fate has placed you on this stage, then you must have something they want to witness." This advice proved transformative for Saba.

During their drive, the duo explored their shared enthusiasm for work, highlighting Saba's punctuality, which often causes stress for Ahsan, as she consistently arrives on set before him. Reflecting on their fifteen-year friendship, she expressed gratitude for the passage of time and humorously acknowledged, "Thank God, our faces still look decent [for our age]."

Addressing self-development, Ahsan commended her evolution, emphasizing that genuine goodness reflects outwardly. He commended her for not just focusing on appearance but also honing her skills. In response, Saba stressed the value of making mistakes, viewing them as a path to refinement and personal growth.

In a lighter moment, the actors playfully teased Khan about his viral 2017 interview snippet, where he humorously referred to himself as a "British-Asian actor." Bantering about Lahore and Karachi, Saba added a humorous touch to the conversation.

Discussing her childhood dreams and belief in manifestation, Saba shared her aspirations to work with Bollywood icons and become a star, emphasizing the power of the law of attraction. She spoke of her enduring admiration for Bulleh Shah and offered a unique perspective on love, advocating for its unconditional nature.

Regarding marriage, Saba compared it to a "ladoo" that doesn't eliminate the tendency to complain. Nevertheless, she asserted the importance of taking the risk and experiencing it. Commending the shift in public reception towards serious content, she cited the success of her film "Kamli," which resonated with audiences despite its modest presentation.

Looking to the future, Saba unveiled her plans to move abroad and enrol in film school, aspiring to direct her own film. Expressing a thirst for continuous growth and the pursuit of new challenges, she concluded, "If your life doesn't have aims or goals, then what are you doing? I'd [rather] choose death."

On the acting front, Khan was recently seen in Maryam Periera, Aangan, Shahrukh Ki Saliyan, Alif, Bandhay Aik Dor Say, Qayamat, Qissa Meherbano Ka, and Fraud to name a few.

Qamar, on the other hand, Qamar was seen in multiple projects and will next be seen in Serial Killer. She was previously seen in Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam among others.