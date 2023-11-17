Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's 'I Am Somebody' wins laurels at 40th Milano International FICTS Fest

The docu-film "I Am Somebody," crafted by two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and directed by a collective of female filmmakers led by Jamillah van der Hulst, has clinched the Guirlande d’Honneur at the prestigious 40th Sport Movies & TV – Milano International FICTS Fest, recognized by the International Olympic Committee as the pinnacle of sports films globally.

Having made waves at several international film festivals, the documentary, featuring football luminary David Beckham in a cameo role, unfolds the compelling narrative of six street-connected children chosen to represent their nations at the Street Child World Cup in Qatar. Hailing from the streets of Brazil and Bangladesh, as well as Pakistan and a refugee camp in Palestine, the film showcases the transformative power of football in kindling hope and positively reshaping the lives of these young protagonists.

Directed by Jamillah van der Hulst from the Netherlands, with assistance from director Dina Amin from Palestine and Rio unit director Maria Clara Costa from Brazil, "I Am Somebody" boasts renowned figures like Mike Downey, producer and chairman of the European Film Academy, and Stephen Daldry, a three-time Academy Award nominee for Best Director, as executive producers.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy says, “Encouraging and rehabilitating street children, offering them a chance to thrive, is something that is commendable. Our journey to capture the stories of these young talents on the streets of Pakistan, showcasing their determination to shine at the World Cup, and proving that they are just as capable as anyone else, serves as an inspiration for all of us. It’s films like these that make you realize that it is so important to create opportunities for young people. We’re excited to share the film with the rest of the world.”

Director Jamillah van der Hulst reflects on working with the main characters, stating, “It is hard to imagine that over 100 million children live on the streets today. They often are neglected and forgotten. But these children show resilience and despite the extremely challenging circumstances they keep hope for a better future. The children in I Am Somebody opened up to us and their strong characters and touching stories are an inspiration to everyone they meet.”

"I Am Somebody" is an independent production by 5th Element Group (USA), Rebel with a Cause (USA), SOC Films (Pakistan), and JaJa Film Productions (Netherlands), with post-production support from Amsterdam-based Media. Monks.

After its World Premiere at Festival do Rio (Brazil) in October 2023, the film has graced screenings at prestigious festivals, including Cambridge Film Festival (UK), the Women in Film and Television event in Cyprus, Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (USA), Asia Pacific Screen Awards, and Milano International FICTS Fest in November 2023. The documentary is also set to be featured at the Dhaka International Film Festival in January 2024.