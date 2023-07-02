DP Exclusive — Hareem Shah gets candid about politics and personal life

"Expecting to become a mother of a dozen children," Pakistani TikToker and social media influencer Hareem Shah's latest interview is a must watch for all of her fans!

In a podcast with Daily Pakistan's host Yasir Shami, Shah made some bold revelations — from politics to personal life — and confessed to having a crush on Indian actor Emraan Hashmi for his "romantic personality."

The public figure, who rose to fame with her notorious and provocative TikTok vidoes and private pictures with political leaders, revealed that the rumors around former Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is a multifaceted and fabricated lie far from truth, and that she "respects him as a leader".

Shah also claimed that she has been supporting Khan's political party, PTI, when she was in university. The star revealed that the former premier is a "sober" person and doesn't attend "parties" as opposed to the scathing narrative against him in media.

"[Imran] Khan's loyalty and patriotism is what I like the most about him," Shah suggested.