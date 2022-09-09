TikToker Romaisa Khan shares video from her spa day
Share
Romaisa Khan is a famous TikTok star and a model. She is known for her beautiful looks and cute personality. She is primarily famous for comedy video clips, and dancing videos and performs lip-syncs on TikTok.
The social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her official handles and this time was no exception either.
This time around, the Paaristan actor took a break from charming fans with glammed-up photos and opted to drop a glimpse of her fun natural spa with her friend.
"If you’re watching this its your sign to go on a spa date with your bestie and relax a bit. ????
Tag someone you wanna do this with?
@samraqadrii
A big shoutout to @tamkeensbeautylounge for planning this cute date for us ????", captioned the TikTok star.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
