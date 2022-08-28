London girl makes history by competing for Miss England crown without makeup

Presenting yourself to the outside world in your own skin is the challenge only a few women would take, but Melisa Raouf has done it and that too at a beauty pageant.

Raouf is a 20-year-old college student from south London and she entered into the pageant's semifinals on Monday after opting for a barefaced look. Now, she will compete in the finals for the crown in October this year.

"It means a lot to me as I feel many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so," Raouf told the British newspaper, Independent, in an interview.

She said, "If one is happy in their own skin we should not be made to cover up our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are and that's what makes every individual unique."

Although she started wearing makeup at a young age, she said, she decided to eschew tradition for the pageant.

"I never felt I met beauty standards. I have recently accepted that I am beautiful in my own skin and that's why I decided to compete with no makeup," she explained in the interview.

In May, Raouf posted a selfie on Instagram from the "bare face" round of the competition, writing that she was "embracing blemishes and imperfections."