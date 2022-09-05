TikToker Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes viral

Social media sensation Romaisa Khan has risen to the pinnacle of fame after she won the Most Entertaining Instagram Celebrity Award at PISA 2021.

The TikTok star has got her fans fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her quick wit, humour and unmissable charm. She shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her official handles and this time was no exception either.

Celebrating Pakistan's blazing wins against India, Khan shares a hilarious video where her enthusiastic reaction pretty sums up the sentiments of the entire nation. The video shows Romaisa with her friend in the car where the two do a victory dance.

On the work front, Romaisa Khan made her acting debut with Ramadan play Paristaan co-starring Aymen Saleem and Arsalan Naseen in lead roles.