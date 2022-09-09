Sikh Secessionist Referendum in Canada wins support of think tanks

TORONTO – Two leading international authorities on the right of self-determination has said that Sikh advocacy group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has adopted the right by campaigning to raise awareness and put pressure on India to hold an official referendum on the creation of Khalistan.

In a press conference in Toronto and online discussion, Chairman and Members of the Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC) – a panel of non-aligned experts on direct democracy who is supervising and monitoring the Khalistan Referendum Voting - released the report “From Golden Temple to Punjab Independence” jointly published by Quebec based Research Institute on Self-Determination of Peoples and National (IRAI) reviewed the validity of ongoing Sikh secessionist Referendum under the international laws and established democratic norms.

Khalistan Referendum is the global initiative launched by international advocacy group “Sikhs For Justice” (SFJ) in which Sikhs across the world are voting on the question “Should Indian Governed Punjab Be An Independent Country”?

Speaking at the press conference, experts Matt Qvortrup and Dane Waters, the chair of the Punjab Referendum Commission, explained the significance of referendum and its connection to the democratic norms of expressing legitimate opinions to seek freedom and rights. Dane is the founder and Chair of the Initiative & Referendum Institute at the University of Southern California – a research and educational organization established to study direct democracy.

Matt Qvortrup said that the Khalistan Referendum is being held in a free, fair and transparent manner and according to international standards. He said that Khalistan Referendum voting in UK and European capitals had been a huge success and registered as a new model of campaigning. He said the model followed by SFJ can serve as a beacon for all those nations, ethnicities and groups who want to obtain their right of self-determination through peaceful ways.

According to experts, the referendum is unofficial but it will have a political impact and symbolic value as a democratic process that will send a signal and solidify support on the issue of Khalistan.

They said the process of the referendum is hugely important as people express their opinion through voting. The experts said the referendum will be an opportunity for Sikhs in Canada to express their opinion.

The panellists said if India wanted to be seen as a democracy in the world, then it has to act as a democracy. They regretted that India has blacked out the news about the Khalistan issue.

A member of the commission Paul Jacobs, President of Citizens in Charge and Citizens in Charge Foundation, said the issue of self-determination in a referendum was very consequential. “We believe in the power of the vote.”

He quoted Winston Churchill who once said that: “democracy is the worst form of government – except for all the others that have been tried. Our goal is to help make the referendum as good as it can be.”

Speaking at the press conference, representing SFJ's position, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun welcomed release of the report “From the Golden Temple to Punjab Independence” and termed it a major intellectual contribution to the legitimate struggle for Khalistan.

Pannun reiterated SFJ's position that "Khalistan Referendum is not about re-establishing Maharaja Ranjit Singh's ruled country but liberate of Punjab from Indian occupation and reclaim Shimla as headquarters as was in 1947 when Punjab was governed under the Indian Rule."

Pannun further added: "It’s India and not Pakistan where Sikhism is denied separate identity and where Sikhs have been subjected to multiple genocides. Pakistan recognizes Sikhism as a separate religion and there are around 20000 Sikhs in Pakistan who are living there in peace and prosperity and hence Khalistan Referendum is for the independence and liberation of Indian occupied Punjab."

Pannun also stated that "road for liberation of Kashmir runs through Punjab. Once Khalistan is liberated, it will pave the way for Kashmir to be free from Indian occupation".