Search

ViralWorld

4-year-old sets Guinness World Record as youngest person to publish a book

Web Desk 11:15 PM | 6 Apr, 2023
4-year-old sets Guinness World Record as youngest person to publish a book
Source: Instagram

A young boy from the United Arab Emirates has made history by becoming the youngest male individual to publish a book and enter the Guinness World Records.

Saeed Rashed AlMheiri, only four years and 218 days old, authored the book titled 'The Elephant Saeed and the Bear'. The heartwarming story of kindness and friendship between two animals has sold over 1,000 copies to date. The official record was verified by the Guinness World Records on March 9, 2023.

He was not the first in his family to set a world record. He was inspired by his older sister, AlDhabi, who held the record for the world's youngest person to publish a bilingual book (female) before Saeed surpassed her achievement. In less than a year, AlDhabi broke another record by publishing the youngest bilingual book series (female) at just eight years and 239 days old.

Saeed revealed that his sister was the inspiration behind his book and added, "I love my sister so much and enjoy doing everything with her, including reading, writing, and drawing. I wrote my book because I felt that I could also have my own book." Saeed's book teaches a valuable lesson about kindness and unexpected friendship, and it is apparent that he has a bright future ahead of him in the world of literature.

Mouza, who is Saeed's mother, stated that he wrote the book using simple language. As per the usual process, the Guinness World Records adjudicators thoroughly examined his work to ensure that he wrote it himself. His record title was confirmed earlier this month.

Saeed's elder sister AlDhabi, who is 8 years old, has been his primary supporter and mentor. AlDhabi holds two world records: the youngest person to publish a bilingual book (female) and the youngest to publish a bilingual book series (female). She is a bright thinker and innovator and is among the country's youngest entrepreneurs. Additionally, she runs the local publishing house Rainbow Chimney Educational Aids.

Guinness World Records declares Monday 'worst day of the week'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Australian man's widest wig sets new Guinness World Record

01:17 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

Babar Azam becomes the youngest Pakistani cricketer to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz

01:15 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Xi Jinping secures record third term as China’s president

09:53 AM | 10 Mar, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas shares hilarious BTS video from the sets of 'Jhoom'

12:13 AM | 10 Mar, 2023

Saudi Arabia sets the date to sight Ramadan 2023 crescent

06:45 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

SBA highlights Sharjah's role in advancing children's literature at Bologna Children's Book Fair 2023 

06:06 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Rabya Kulsoom reveals reason behind removal of dance video featuring ...

11:59 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th April 2023

09:04 AM | 6 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 6, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 314.5 317.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.2 78
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: