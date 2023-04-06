4-year-old sets Guinness World Record as youngest person to publish a book

A young boy from the United Arab Emirates has made history by becoming the youngest male individual to publish a book and enter the Guinness World Records.
Saeed Rashed AlMheiri, only four years and 218 days old, authored the book titled 'The Elephant Saeed and the Bear'. The heartwarming story of kindness and friendship between two animals has sold over 1,000 copies to date. The official record was verified by the Guinness World Records on March 9, 2023.
He was not the first in his family to set a world record. He was inspired by his older sister, AlDhabi, who held the record for the world's youngest person to publish a bilingual book (female) before Saeed surpassed her achievement. In less than a year, AlDhabi broke another record by publishing the youngest bilingual book series (female) at just eight years and 239 days old.
Happy International Children's Book Day!— Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 2, 2023
This week, Saeed from the UAE became the world's youngest male author.https://t.co/nliHHZgRaP
Saeed revealed that his sister was the inspiration behind his book and added, "I love my sister so much and enjoy doing everything with her, including reading, writing, and drawing. I wrote my book because I felt that I could also have my own book." Saeed's book teaches a valuable lesson about kindness and unexpected friendship, and it is apparent that he has a bright future ahead of him in the world of literature.
Mouza, who is Saeed's mother, stated that he wrote the book using simple language. As per the usual process, the Guinness World Records adjudicators thoroughly examined his work to ensure that he wrote it himself. His record title was confirmed earlier this month.
Saeed's elder sister AlDhabi, who is 8 years old, has been his primary supporter and mentor. AlDhabi holds two world records: the youngest person to publish a bilingual book (female) and the youngest to publish a bilingual book series (female). She is a bright thinker and innovator and is among the country's youngest entrepreneurs. Additionally, she runs the local publishing house Rainbow Chimney Educational Aids.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 6, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.