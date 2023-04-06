4-year-old sets Guinness World Record as youngest person to publish a book

A young boy from the United Arab Emirates has made history by becoming the youngest male individual to publish a book and enter the Guinness World Records.

Saeed Rashed AlMheiri, only four years and 218 days old, authored the book titled 'The Elephant Saeed and the Bear'. The heartwarming story of kindness and friendship between two animals has sold over 1,000 copies to date. The official record was verified by the Guinness World Records on March 9, 2023.

He was not the first in his family to set a world record. He was inspired by his older sister, AlDhabi, who held the record for the world's youngest person to publish a bilingual book (female) before Saeed surpassed her achievement. In less than a year, AlDhabi broke another record by publishing the youngest bilingual book series (female) at just eight years and 239 days old.

Saeed revealed that his sister was the inspiration behind his book and added, "I love my sister so much and enjoy doing everything with her, including reading, writing, and drawing. I wrote my book because I felt that I could also have my own book." Saeed's book teaches a valuable lesson about kindness and unexpected friendship, and it is apparent that he has a bright future ahead of him in the world of literature.

Mouza, who is Saeed's mother, stated that he wrote the book using simple language. As per the usual process, the Guinness World Records adjudicators thoroughly examined his work to ensure that he wrote it himself. His record title was confirmed earlier this month.

Saeed's elder sister AlDhabi, who is 8 years old, has been his primary supporter and mentor. AlDhabi holds two world records: the youngest person to publish a bilingual book (female) and the youngest to publish a bilingual book series (female). She is a bright thinker and innovator and is among the country's youngest entrepreneurs. Additionally, she runs the local publishing house Rainbow Chimney Educational Aids.