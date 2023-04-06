Search

Immigration

Switzerland is relaxing work permit procedures for non EU citizens

6 Apr, 2023
Switzerland is relaxing work permit procedures for non EU citizens

BERN - More and more non-Asian countries are looking for workforce considering the labour shortages and Switzerland is also in the queue to hunt for professionals from abroad for which it would ease the visa procedures, it has emerged.

The country known for its scenic views is planning to facilitate the foreigners from third countries relocate to the country and start a new life by getting work permit and in this regard, Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) has been taking measures to lessen the hurdles for those seeking immigration to the country; by third country it is implied that those who belong to non EU/European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Federal Department of Economics Education and Research had said in a statement that qualified workers from third countries would be eligible to obtain a work permit if it is in Switzerland’s economic interest.

The process was initiated last year when through an announcement commissioned by the National Council, the Federal Council revealed the steps that can be taken to minimize administrative hurdles besides accelerating procedures to help workers relocate to the country. 

In what appears to be a follow up meeting held recently, the Federal Council was informed about the steps that have been taken in the meantime.

“Since February 1, 2023, the cantonal labour market and migration authorities have been able to take into account the situation of those companies that are looking for qualified specialists in occupations that are particularly affected by the shortage of skilled workers. Specifically, in such occupations, they can lay out the requirements for professional qualifications and proof of priority for domestic employees more generously,” the statement reads.

The Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) amended the instructions on the Aliens and Integration Act (AIG) after consulting the cantons. After that, cantons have been empowered to grant simplified approval for internationals who are already in the country with a residence permit to switch from employed to self-employed employment.

In addition, since February 1, the procedure for some work permit requests has been shortened so that they no longer require federal approval, SchengenVisainfo reported.

“The cantons reject the introduction of an express fee surcharge for the accelerated processing of work permit applications,” the statement reads.

Just as Germany is battling labour crisis, same is the case with other countries and Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) revealed in its report that in 2022 the unemployment rate was at its lowest for 20 years but the labour market witnessed shortage of workers. The complete details on visa procedures and relaxations to be granted in this regard might be announced soon after which workers would find it easy to relocate to the country.

Switzerland boasts a population around 8.7 million with an area of 41291 square kilometers. The Gross Domestic Product of the country for 2021 was 731 662 m Swiss francs.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Latest

Rabya Kulsoom reveals reason behind removal of dance video featuring ...

11:59 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th April 2023

09:04 AM | 6 Apr, 2023

Forex

Gold & Silver Rate

