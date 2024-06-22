PIA to connect with wider audience, improve travel experience through fresh partnership

LAHORE - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has entered into a strategic partnership with Wego which will help the carrier connect with a wider audience and offer them outstanding travel options.

Wego is a top travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and the collaboration would provide Pakistani travelers with an enriched travel experience.

The advantage of this collaboration is that the two partners will offer seamless access to a wide array of flight options and competitive prices. Under the proposed plan, PIA's extensive flight network would be integrated with Wego’s state-of-the-art booking platform to provide travelers an unparalleled level of convenience and choice of travel to and from Pakistan.

Chief Commercial Officer of PIA, Nausherwan Adil confirmed the partnership and said this will offer the travelers outstanding travel options.

On the other hand, Chief Business Officer of Wego, Mamoun Hmedan said they were thrilled to collaborate with PIA to enhance travel opportunities, serving expat Pakistanis in the GCC, inbound visitors to Pakistan, and the growing community of Wego users in Pakistan.

“This collaboration reaffirms our dedication to facilitating travel planning, providing an extensive range of options, and ensuring a smooth booking process, thereby making travel more accessible and enjoyable for all,” added the official.

It is to be highlighted that with each passing day, Tech-savvy Pakistanis are increasingly relying on digital platforms for their travel requirements. This PIA-Wego collaboration aims to serve this expanding demographic by offering convenient access to both domestic and international flights, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking interface.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also finalized arrangements to privatise the loss-making Pakistan International Airlines though the privatization would not affect the recent partnership. As per the finance minister, the carrier would be privatized by July as 8 business groups have shown interest in owning the airline.