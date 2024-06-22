Search

Pakistan

Pakistan suspends human milk bank until further guidance from Council of Islamic Ideology

Web Desk
10:22 PM | 22 Jun, 2024
Mother milk bank suspended in Karachi
Source: X

The Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN) announced this week that Pakistan's first human milk bank, established earlier this month, has been suspended pending further guidance from the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

A human milk bank, also known as a breast milk bank or lactarium, is a service that collects, screens, processes, pasteurizes, and dispenses human milk donated by nursing mothers who are not biologically related to the recipient infant. For women unable to breastfeed or produce sufficient milk, pasteurized donor breast milk can be a vital alternative.

Earlier this month, SICHN announced the establishment of Pakistan's first human milk bank in collaboration with UNICEF, calling it a “significant milestone in maternal health.”

However, a statement from SICHN dated June 21 cited a revised fatwa issued by Darul Uloom Karachi on June 16, 2024, prompting the suspension of the milk bank’s operations. “This decision is in compliance with the updated religious guidance and reflects our ongoing commitment to operate within the framework of Islamic jurisprudence,” the statement said.

“Moving forward, we will seek further guidance on this issue from both Darul Uloom Karachi and the Council of Islamic Ideology,” the statement added, referring to the religious body that advises the government on the compatibility of laws with Islam.

SICHN initially set up the milk bank after obtaining a fatwa from Darul Uloom Karachi, which provided the necessary religious endorsement. “This fatwa was critical in ensuring that our efforts were in harmony with Islamic teachings, providing reassurance to the community and stakeholders involved,” the institute noted.

The fatwa included certain preconditions, such as ensuring that Muslim children receive milk only from Muslim mothers.

Currently, Iran is believed to be the only country in the Muslim world with a network of milk banks. The practice is generally controversial in Islam due to the concept of milk kinship, which holds that a parent-child bond is formed when a woman nurses a baby who isn’t biologically related to her. To prevent future incestuous marriages between so-called milk siblings, the foster relationship must be clearly delineated. Since milk bank donors are typically anonymous and donations are often pooled, the practice is rejected in most of the Muslim world.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:22 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Pakistan suspends human milk bank until further guidance from Council ...

09:37 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Pakistan asks UNSC to force Afghanistan to sever links with Pakistani ...

08:43 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Pakistani city bans e-cigarettes, vapes for 60 days

07:56 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Sanaullah Mastikhel's NA membership suspended over use of 'foul ...

06:26 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

PM Shehbaz, COAS Munir attend funeral ceremony of Sepoy Haroon William

02:55 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

PHC stops repatriation of Afghan musicians from Pakistan

Pakistan

07:21 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Islamabad college for girls opens first Google Education Center of ...

11:55 AM | 21 Jun, 2024

Section 144 imposed in Punjab for seven days

01:56 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Shahid Afridi clears air on supporting Zionist movement after viral ...

05:56 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Thieves steal entire mobile tower in Larkana village

11:31 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Pakistan naval ship Babur conducts joint exercise with Saudi ...

02:05 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Imran Khan’s political advisor allegedly abducted from Lahore

Advertisement

Latest

10:22 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Pakistan suspends human milk bank until further guidance from Council of Islamic Ideology

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 22 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 22, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: