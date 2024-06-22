Swat mob lynching incident: Who is behind the latest blasphemy case in Pakistan?

Do you know what really happened before and after the Swat mob lynching incident, which took place a day after Eid-ul-Adha?

Two days have passed but the police are still searching for evidence against the blasphemy accused, a Sialkot man who was lynched by an angry mob in Swat on Thursday for allegedly disrespecting the Holy Quran. The mob later set his body on fire and burnt it to ashes.

There are different versions of this gruesome story, but the truth has yet to come to light.

The first version of the story says some people living in the same hotel complained to the hotel management that Suleman Ahmad has burnt the pages of Holy Quran. The hotel manager reported the case to the police and the police took the accused in their custody.

Some people spread this news through loudspeakers and made announcements in mosques, urging people to come out and punish the suspect. A large number of people gathered there, snatched the suspect from the police custody and lynched him. They later burnt his body to ashes.

The other story says the suspect had an argument with the hotel management and the hotel management reported him to the police, alleging that he burnt pages of the Holy Quran in the hotel.

An investigation report on the Swat mob lynching incident by a federal agency of Pakistan has revealed some facts about the incident, but did not name the people who reported the blasphemy case to the hotel management and then the hotel management called the police in.

Police are currently trying to hunt some people who were prominent in the mob, but there is no information about the people who initially launched the complaint against the suspect and those who made announcements through loudspeakers and incited violence.