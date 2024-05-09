Search

Immigration

UK extends Seasonal Work Visa program: Here's what it means

Web Desk
11:09 PM | 9 May, 2024
UK extends Seasonal Work Visa program: Here's what it means

LONDON - The government of the United Kingdom (UK) has extended the Seasonal Worker Visa Program despite concerns about immigration numbers. 

Britain's farming visa program, which allows entry of 45,000 migrants annually, has been extended to 2029 though the authorities are trying to cut back on immigration at the same time.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay confirmed the extension and follows Premier Rishi Sunak's commitment to tightening work visas. The decision comes amid growing apprehension regarding labor shortages in agriculture, particularly during harvest periods.

Barclay unveiled plans for 45,000 seasonal worker visas for the upcoming year, maintaining the same quota as previously announced for 2023-24.

Extending the visa scheme for an additional five years, Barclay affirmed that it allows farmers sufficient time to reduce their dependence on foreign labor. Interestingly, Boris Johnson committed in 2021 to gradually phase out the program, vowing that visa numbers would gradually decline from 2023 onwards.

The government has also emphasized the need for the farming sector to improve wages and conditions to attract domestic workers. With an eye on the future, Barclay emphasized the importance of effective planning for businesses, hence the extension of the seasonal worker visa route until 2029, providing farmers with essential certainty for growth.

It is to be clarified that further details regarding visa figures for 2026-29 will be unveiled later this year.

As far as the visa program is concerned, it was originally launched in 2019 with an initial allocation of 2,500 visas for non-EU workers; the program significantly expanded post-Brexit, with 30,000 places available in 2022.

While previously dominated by workers from Russia, the influx now hails from ex-Soviet states like Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

The seasonal worker route permits foreign laborers to work in Britain's horticulture sector for up to six months, primarily during the summer months. Despite its benefits, concerns prevail regarding visa overstays and black-market employment among visa holders.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

11:09 PM | 9 May, 2024

UK extends Seasonal Work Visa program: Here's what it means

08:38 PM | 9 May, 2024

Thailand extends visa exemption policy for two Asian countries: ...

08:27 PM | 9 May, 2024

Hajj 2024: Read these guidelines if you are traveling by PIA to Saudi ...

08:14 PM | 9 May, 2024

It's official: Saudi Arabia is testing flying taxis during upcoming ...

05:20 PM | 9 May, 2024

Fly Jinnah airline to launch Islamabad-Muscat route tomorrow

08:57 PM | 8 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia declares 3 more countries eligible for e-visa: Details ...

Immigration

09:36 PM | 7 May, 2024

China extends visa-exemption for 12 countries: Here's list of ...

08:27 PM | 8 May, 2024

Pakistan okays private airline to launch international flight ...

02:18 PM | 8 May, 2024

Hajj 2024: First flight departing for Madinah on May 9th

09:23 PM | 7 May, 2024

GCC countries announce name of unified visa, duration of stay allowed

03:46 PM | 7 May, 2024

Saudi delegation lands in Karachi for installing counters under 'Road ...

03:51 PM | 8 May, 2024

Australia tightens student visa rules: Here's what has changed

Advertisement

Latest

11:09 PM | 9 May, 2024

UK extends Seasonal Work Visa program: Here's what it means

Gold & Silver

03:30 PM | 9 May, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 9 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 276.9 279.85
Euro EUR 295.5 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.35 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.79 748.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.99 914.99
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.46 169.46
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.06 309.56
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: