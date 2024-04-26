Saudi Arabia signs visa free agreement with another country: Details inside

Search

Immigration

Web Desk
10:59 AM | 26 Apr, 2024
RIYADH - Saudi Arabia and Cyprus have agreed on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and special passports, it emerged on Thursday.

An agreement in this regard was agreed upon by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his counterpart Constantinos Kombos in Riyadh.

During their meeting, the ministers reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the ways to further enhance them in various fields, and intensify bilateral coordination on issues of common interest, Saudi Gazette reported.

It is to be highlighted that the government of Saudi Arabia is diversifying its revenue stream to shift it away from oil under the command of ambitious Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Salman.

The government has also announced to launch airline Riyadh Air which will be competing with regional and international rivals in years to come.

More details to follow...

