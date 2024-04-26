Saudi Arabia signs visa free agreement with another country: Details inside

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia and Cyprus have agreed on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and special passports, it emerged on Thursday.
An agreement in this regard was agreed upon by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his counterpart Constantinos Kombos in Riyadh.
During their meeting, the ministers reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the ways to further enhance them in various fields, and intensify bilateral coordination on issues of common interest, Saudi Gazette reported.
It is to be highlighted that the government of Saudi Arabia is diversifying its revenue stream to shift it away from oil under the command of ambitious Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Salman.
The government has also announced to launch airline Riyadh Air which will be competing with regional and international rivals in years to come.
More details to follow...
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
