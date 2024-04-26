PDMA issues rain, snowfall warning in Punjab from April 26-29

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning for rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall in Punjab from April 26 to 29.
The PDMA spokesperson has sent letters to all deputy commissioners in Punjab advising them to take preventive measures as heavy rains and snowfall are predicted in the province until April 29.
Rain is expected in various regions including Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, and other parts of the province.
Tourists are also urged to be cautious while traveling.
The district administrations have been advised to take necessary precautions due to the expected weather changes.
“Directives have been issued to district administrations to ensure the availability of both small and heavy machinery.”
The DG PDMA also warned the public to keep a safe distance from power lines, unsafe buildings, structures, signboards, and billboards.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
