Gold rates increase by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

The price of 24 karat gold per tola rose by Rs2,500 to Rs245,000 on Friday, up from Rs242,500 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,143, going from Rs.207,905 to Rs.210,048. Additionally, the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold increased to Rs.192,544 from Rs.190,580, as per the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The prices of per tola and 10 grams of silver stayed unchanged at Rs.2,650 and Rs.2,271.94, respectively.

The global price of gold went up by $21, from $2,322 to $2,343, according to the association.