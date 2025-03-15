Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 15 March 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola

Gold rates moved up to all time high of Rs314,000 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat was Rs269,204 on March 15, 2025 Saturday.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 286,216 per tola, 21 Karat at 273,125, and 18 Karat at 234,050.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price
24K (per Tola) Rs314,000
24K (per 10 Grams) Rs269,204

Gold Rates in Karachi, Lahore

City Gold per Tola Gold per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs314,000 Rs269,204
Islamabad Rs314,000 Rs269,204
Lahore Rs314,000 Rs269,204
Multan Rs314,000 Rs269,204
Peshawar Rs314,000 Rs269,204

Gold hits historic peak in Pakistan as prices continue to rise

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 15 March 2025 Saturday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
     

