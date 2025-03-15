Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 15 March 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola

Gold rates moved up to all time high of Rs314,000 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat was Rs269,204 on March 15, 2025 Saturday.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 286,216 per tola, 21 Karat at 273,125, and 18 Karat at 234,050.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs314,000 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs269,204

Gold Rates in Karachi, Lahore