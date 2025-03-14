Gold hits historic peak in Pakistan as prices continue to rise

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a sharp increase of Rs4,700 per tola, reaching a record high of Rs314,000, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of gold also surged by Rs4,030, bringing it to Rs269,204. Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices jumped by $46 per ounce, reaching $2,988.

The recent price hike continues a rising trend, as gold had already seen an increase of Rs2,800 per tola the previous day. Experts attribute the surge to global economic uncertainties and fluctuations in the international bullion market.

With gold prices hitting new peaks, investors and buyers remain cautious, closely monitoring market trends amid ongoing volatility.