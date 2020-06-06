COVID-19: Hafeez urges int'l agencies for evaluating losses to Pakistan economy
11:11 AM | 6 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has assured swift, robust policy response to COVID-19.

While chairing a meeting in Islamabad, the Adviser asked the international development partners and the government agencies to continue evaluating the losses suffered by the Pakistan economy due to COVID-19 to help the government come up with a swift and robust policy response.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said the government has announced its 1.2 trillion rupees stimulus package to help the businesses and the poorest segments of population in alleviating their miseries and suffering.

The Advisor appreciated the work done by the State Bank of Pakistan, The planning Commission of Pakistan in this regard, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Country Director for Asian Development Bank in Pakistan Xiaohong Yang, United Nations Resident Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis, and Country Director of the World Bank Patchamuthu Illangovan, also presented thier analyses of economic Pakistan has suffered due to the disease.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and senior officials of the Finance Division.

