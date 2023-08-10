Search

PIA announces huge discount on domestic flight tickets on Independence Day

Web Desk 02:14 PM | 10 Aug, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a much-needed discount on domestic flights ahead of Independence Day.

In a social media post, the national air carrier revealed Azadi Offer (Freedom Offer) discount, highlighting that Pakistanis can avail of the special price to meet their loved ones.

The flights available at special prices are being offered on a first come first serve basis and can be booked on the official website of the airline.

The discounted prices on air tickets will be a sigh of relief for people who are bearing the brunt of record-high prices amid the economic meltdown.

August 14 holds huge importance for people of South Asian nation, as the day marks the country's freedom after a long struggle and sacrifice.

