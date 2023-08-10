Mehar Bano raises temperature with new dance video

Lollywood diva Meher Bano knows how to ooze oomph as she mastered the art of turning heads.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star proved her mettle with her acting prowess, grandeur, and dedication, and also raked in a huge fan following online.

During his visit to the US, the actor dropped a video featuring herself grooving to viral music. She shakes her leg, swaying to the catchy beat; exciting fans.

Clad in orange tube top and matching cargo pants, Mehar looked gorgeous, with a big smile on her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

Only a few praised her while other social media users and trolls bombarded the comment section with hate comments.

Mehar started her career with 2012 drama Daagh for which she was nominated for Best Television Actress. She then rose to fame with Mere Paas Tum Ho, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, and Meray Humnasheen.