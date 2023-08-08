Search

Mehar Bano faces backlash over latest bold pictures from Vegas trip

Maheen Khawaja 04:39 PM | 8 Aug, 2023
Source: Meharbano (Instagram)

Mehar Bano, a multifaceted artist encompassing the realms of acting, writing, and dance, has consistently impressed since her industry debut.

Her versatile talents are matched by her unabashed candour, fearlessly voicing her stance on matters she deems unjust. Amplifying her presence, she actively engages on social media, offering fans glimpses into her personal life.

Amidst her current sojourn, Bano, accompanied by her husband, revels in a splendid vacation. The duo's destination of choice was the vibrant city of Las Vegas, where she graciously shared a series of captivating snapshots documenting her escapades. The starlet was seen sporting a stylish black crop top featuring a sweetheart neckline, paired elegantly with a black skirt that gracefully highlighted her alluring curves.

"What happens in vegas ????????‍♀️" she captioned the post.

However, many expressed their disapproval of the look.

Meharbano is an established actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry with multiple projects including Daagh, Balaa, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Miss Fire, Churails, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Meray Humnasheen, Midsummer Chaos, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, and London Nahi Jaunga under her belt. 

Netizens compare Meharbano to Uorfi for wearing bold clothes

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

