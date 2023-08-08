Pakistan extends visa for India's Anju who crossed border to marry Facebook lover

PESHAWAR – Anju (Fatima), a woman hailing from India, has been granted a one-year extension on her visa while entering Pakistan, bringing an added sense of continuity to her stay.

Nasrullah, Fatima's husband and a resident of the Dirbala district, affirmed that after her initial two-month visa extension, a further year has now been endorsed, in accordance with their marital bond.

Nasrullah emphasized the meticulous compilation and submission of requisite documentation as stipulated by the Ministry of Interior. Pakistan's various institutions and departments have extended their wholehearted collaboration to facilitate this process.

Notably, Anju, the Indian woman, initially arrived in the Deer Bala district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 22, marking the inception of her journey within Pakistani borders.

According to Nasrullah, Anju, now known as Fatima, has successfully obtained a one-year visa extension following the approval of her request by the Interior Ministry.

In an interview conducted in Islamabad, Nasrullah stated, "I have fulfilled all the necessary prerequisites, and we have indeed secured a one-year visa extension. The process has been marked by comprehensive support and cooperation from all relevant institutions."

He further elaborated, emphasizing, "Our interactions with these institutions have been characterized by unwavering collaboration, ensuring a smooth and supportive experience throughout."

https://cen.dailypakistan.com.pk/02-Aug-2023/dance-video-of-anju-the-indian-woman-who-married-pakistani-lover-goes-viral