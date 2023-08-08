Pakistan extends visa for India's Anju who crossed border to marry Facebook lover

PESHAWAR – Anju (Fatima), a woman hailing from India, has been granted a one-year extension on her visa while entering Pakistan, bringing an added sense of continuity to her stay.
Nasrullah, Fatima's husband and a resident of the Dirbala district, affirmed that after her initial two-month visa extension, a further year has now been endorsed, in accordance with their marital bond.
Nasrullah emphasized the meticulous compilation and submission of requisite documentation as stipulated by the Ministry of Interior. Pakistan's various institutions and departments have extended their wholehearted collaboration to facilitate this process.
Notably, Anju, the Indian woman, initially arrived in the Deer Bala district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 22, marking the inception of her journey within Pakistani borders.
According to Nasrullah, Anju, now known as Fatima, has successfully obtained a one-year visa extension following the approval of her request by the Interior Ministry.
In an interview conducted in Islamabad, Nasrullah stated, "I have fulfilled all the necessary prerequisites, and we have indeed secured a one-year visa extension. The process has been marked by comprehensive support and cooperation from all relevant institutions."
He further elaborated, emphasizing, "Our interactions with these institutions have been characterized by unwavering collaboration, ensuring a smooth and supportive experience throughout."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 08, 2023.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.5
|294.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371.8
|375.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.4
|82.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.8
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.58
|771.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.17
|942.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329
|331.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
