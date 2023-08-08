Rupee continues to decline against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost 0.17 percent more ground on Tuesday in the interbank market as it was under pressure against the US dollar.

According to data provided by State Bank, the rupee fell by Rs 0.48 and ended the day at 287.91.

The rupee previously maintained its downward trend and lost 0.16 percent of its value.

After the Stand-by deal with the IMF, the rupee recovered last month. The rupee's interbank exchange rate increased by more than 10 rupees and was centred at 275 rupees.

However, the favourable effect quickly subsided due to the strong dollar demand once the government lifted all import restrictions.