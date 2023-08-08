Search

Rupee continues to decline against dollar in interbank

Web Desk 06:14 PM | 8 Aug, 2023
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost 0.17 percent more ground on Tuesday in the interbank market as it was under pressure against the US dollar.

According to data provided by State Bank, the rupee fell by Rs 0.48 and ended the day at 287.91.

The rupee previously maintained its downward trend and lost 0.16 percent of its value.

After the Stand-by deal with the IMF, the rupee recovered last month. The rupee's interbank exchange rate increased by more than 10 rupees and was centred at 275 rupees.

However, the favourable effect quickly subsided due to the strong dollar demand once the government lifted all import restrictions.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 08, 2023.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.5 294.65
Euro EUR 320.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.8 375.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.4 82.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.8 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 196.5 198.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.58 771.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.94 40.34
Danish Krone DKK 42.16 42.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.17 942.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.69 176.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 745.95 753.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 214.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 329 331.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 8, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (8 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Karachi PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Islamabad PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Peshawar PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Quetta PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Sialkot PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Attock PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Gujranwala PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Jehlum PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Multan PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Bahawalpur PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Gujrat PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Nawabshah PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Chakwal PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Hyderabad PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Nowshehra PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Sargodha PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Faisalabad PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Mirpur PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545

