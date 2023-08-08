Search

PM Shehbaz visits GHQ on his last day at the office

05:50 PM | 8 Aug, 2023
RAWALPINDI - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his last day at his office visited General Headquarters (GHQ) and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistani military and their families for their countless sacrifices and contributions made for the defence of the motherland.

Addressing the ceremony held at Army Auditorium at GHQ in Rawalpindi today, the PML-N leader appreciated the role of armed forces in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and robustly fighting the menace of terrorism across Pakistan.

He said Shuhada and Ghazis are our pride and their respect and honour are binding on each Pakistani.

He said 75 years had passed since the creation of Pakistan which came into being due to hard work by the Great Quaid, the Founder of the Nation, whose vision still remained unfulfilled.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, officers, ministers and families of Shuhada and Ghazis.

Shehbaz met with the Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and was presented with the Guard of Honour and laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

He also distributed cheques of Special Financial Assistance amongst 70 families of martyrs and 30 War Wounded Persons. Laptops were also distributed amongst the wards of Shuhada undergoing their academic pursuits, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The prime minister said that the incumbent government would complete its term on Wednesday (tomorrow) and after which they would hand over the reign of the government to an interim set-up in accordance with the Constitution.

