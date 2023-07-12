PM Shehbaz says federal government to end term on August 14

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday confirmed that the incumbent government’s term will end on August 14, Independence Day.
Addressing Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, the premier said the coalition government will end its term next month. The premier made the statement as a term of the current government ends, and the next general elections are slated to be held in October this year.
Sharif, 71, pinned hope on the upcoming government to prioritise education at the top, as he linked it with prosperity. Sharing his views further, the premier said the International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board is scheduled for today to review Stand-By Agreement for Pakistan.
PM called on masses to pray for the approval of the agreement by US based lender, hoping that the hard times would pass and the country’s economic position would be strengthened soon.
He said that the agreement with the IMF was not a joyous occasion, rather it was an occasion to reflect.
Earlier this year, the country's top court ordered the electoral watchdog to hold elections for the local legislatures of Punjab as per President's direction. However, Election Commission of Pakistan delayed the polls until October 8.
Following the delay, elections in all provinces are likely to be held together.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
