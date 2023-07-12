PM Shehbaz says federal government to end term on August 14

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday confirmed that the incumbent government’s term will end on August 14, Independence Day.

Addressing Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, the premier said the coalition government will end its term next month. The premier made the statement as a term of the current government ends, and the next general elections are slated to be held in October this year.

Sharif, 71, pinned hope on the upcoming government to prioritise education at the top, as he linked it with prosperity. Sharing his views further, the premier said the International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board is scheduled for today to review Stand-By Agreement for Pakistan.

PM called on masses to pray for the approval of the agreement by US based lender, hoping that the hard times would pass and the country’s economic position would be strengthened soon.

He said that the agreement with the IMF was not a joyous occasion, rather it was an occasion to reflect.

Earlier this year, the country's top court ordered the electoral watchdog to hold elections for the local legislatures of Punjab as per President's direction. However, Election Commission of Pakistan delayed the polls until October 8.

Following the delay, elections in all provinces are likely to be held together.