Pakistan launches Education Endowment Fund, reforms in national curriculum

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched Pakistan Education Endowment Fund worth Rs14 billion and reforms in National Curriculum.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday, the premier said a budget of three billion rupees has been earmarked this fiscal year for the endowment fund to equip the youth with education and make them builders of the nation.
He also clarified that this budget would not go into the endowment fund this year but directly to the youth in the form of scholarships.
Shehbaz said he wants to see the allocation of Pakistan Education Endowment Fund increasing to Rs140 billion in the next 10 years saying it is only through promotion of education, the country can be taken forward on the path of progress and development.
He recalled that Punjab Education Endowment Fund was established back in 2008 which provided scholarships to four hundred and fifty thousand students.
https://twitter.com/GovtofPakistan/status/1679062508366356480
Terming the promotion of education as a sacred duty, the Prime Minister said special focus should be given to the areas which lag behind in development.
“We have to focus on education which is meaningful and has relevance with the modern-day requirements to better compete with the world,” the PM was quoted by Radio Pakistan as saying.
https://twitter.com/GovtofPakistan/status/1679080969666727936
In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain said that scholarships under the endowment fund will be given in various disciplines including nursing, engineering and social sciences.
The minister further said that incorporation of Constitution of Pakistan in the syllabus is an important milestone saying this will promote understanding amongst the youth about their rights and responsibilities.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
City
Gold
Silver
Lahore
PKR 204,000
PKR 2,415
Karachi
PKR 204,000
PKR 2,415
Islamabad
PKR 204,000
PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
