Who's going to appear next on Shehnaaz Gill’s show?

Web Desk 04:01 PM | 12 Jul, 2023
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill, the ultimate Indian Punjabi diva, has a huge fan following both on social media and in real life, owing to her strength and ability to inspire people. While the 31-year-old actress-singer is a gifted beauty, she uses her star power to wrap social media users around her fingers.

Gill has taken the industry by storm with her captivating show, "Desi Vibes." From its infectious energy to its celebration of desi culture, the show has become a sensation among fans. Recently, she has sent fans into a frenzy as she shares a sneak peek of an upcoming episode. 

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote "Hello Tweeples, been busy shooting the past few months!!! But there’s good news, I will be shooting the next episode for my show #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill very soon!!!"

The tweet has sparked a whirlwind of speculation as everyone eagerly tries to unravel the mystery behind the guest's identity.

On the work front after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's roaring success, Gill will reportedly be seen in Rhea Kapoor's film featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor and is also working on 100% by Sajid Khan. 

