Who's going to appear next on Shehnaaz Gill’s show?

Shehnaaz Gill, the ultimate Indian Punjabi diva, has a huge fan following both on social media and in real life, owing to her strength and ability to inspire people. While the 31-year-old actress-singer is a gifted beauty, she uses her star power to wrap social media users around her fingers.
Gill has taken the industry by storm with her captivating show, "Desi Vibes." From its infectious energy to its celebration of desi culture, the show has become a sensation among fans. Recently, she has sent fans into a frenzy as she shares a sneak peek of an upcoming episode.
Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote "Hello Tweeples, been busy shooting the past few months!!! But there’s good news, I will be shooting the next episode for my show #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill very soon!!!"
Hello Tweeples, been busy shooting the past few months!!! But there’s a good news, I will be shooting the next episode for my show #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill very soon!!! ❤️❤️— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) July 12, 2023
The tweet has sparked a whirlwind of speculation as everyone eagerly tries to unravel the mystery behind the guest's identity.
On the work front after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's roaring success, Gill will reportedly be seen in Rhea Kapoor's film featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor and is also working on 100% by Sajid Khan.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
