Shehnaaz Gill, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new music video to be released tomorrow

Bollywood stars Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new music video will be released tomorrow (July 3).

Taking to Instagram, the Bigg Boss famed actress shared the official poster for the song titled Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai by Punjabi singer B Praak for his music album Zohrajabeen.

Gill shared the poster with a caption, “Can’t wait for tomorrow. All the best #shehnaazgill”

On the work front, Gill is currently basking in the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with other projects lined up.

Siddiqui, on the other hand, will be seen in Saindhav, Adbhut, Haddi, Noorani Chehra, Bole Chudiyan, Nawab, and Sangeen.