Tiktoker Arrested In Peshawar For Making Inappropriate Videos

PESHAWAR – A TikToker named Masil, known for creating inappropriate videos, has been arrested once again in Peshawar.

According to Peshawar police, Masil was taken into custody for filming and posting objectionable content at Tehsil Park Gor Khadi in the inner city. He was sent to jail under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Police stated that the suspect had previously filmed multiple inappropriate videos in the same park and uploaded them to social media platforms, which drew public criticism.

This is not the first time the TikToker has been arrested. Police revealed that he has a criminal record and has previously been detained for involvement in drug use (including ice), brawls, and producing indecent and unethical videos.