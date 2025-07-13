India violates Myanmar’s sovereignty with drone strikes

In a move reflecting growing regional aggression, India has reportedly conducted drone strikes inside Myanmar, violating international law and the sovereignty of its neighboring country.

According to foreign media, the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), a separatist group operating in India’s Assam state, claimed that the Indian military carried out drone attacks on one of its camps across the border in Myanmar.

The group stated that three of its senior commanders were killed in the strikes, while several other members and civilians were injured.

As of now, the Indian military and government officials have not confirmed the drone strikes.

Indian media reports suggest that around 150 Israeli-made drones were used in the operation, which targeted the Sagaing region of Myanmar.

ULFA, which advocates for Assam’s independence from India, accused the Indian army of launching the attacks from camps based in Arunachal Pradesh. The group vowed to retaliate against what it called “brutal assaults” by Indian forces.