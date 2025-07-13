Japan defeat Pakistan to clinch U-18 Hockey Asia Cup title

Japan emerged as champions of the U-18 Hockey Asia Cup after securing a convincing 3-0 win over Pakistan in the final played in Dazhou, China.

Pakistan’s hopes of clinching the title were dashed in a one-sided contest, with Japan scoring in the second, third, and fourth quarters to seal the victory.

Pakistan had earlier advanced to the final by edging out Malaysia in a tense penalty shootout during the semifinal.

Heading into the final, the Pakistan U-18 side had remained unbeaten, recording dominant wins over Hong Kong (8-0), Sri Lanka (9-0), Bangladesh (6-3), and hosts China (2-1) in the group stage.