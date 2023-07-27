Soaring Pakistani peaks: Norwegian and Nepali duo climbs 14 mountains in 92 days

Pakistan's K2 mountain range is one of the most difficult and desired spots to be soared by mountaineers. Most recently, a Norwegian woman and her Nepali guide made history on Thursday for the fastest summit of all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre (26,000-feet) mountains.
Kristin Harila and Tenjin Sherpa completed the quest in a short span of three months and one day after summiting Pakistan’s K2, the last peak on their quest.
View this post on Instagram
Harila and Sherpa's “unwavering determination, teamwork, and sheer tenacity throughout this monumental endeavour” helped them summit such heights, the team statement said.
“Harila and Lama’s collaboration has showcased the essence of mountaineering unity, transcending borders and cultures to achieve greatness together.”
Both climbers topped Shishapangma in Tibet region of China on April 26. The duo then scaled Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Cho Oyu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, and Annapurna in Nepal.
Harila and Sherpa then came to Pakistan to climb Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II, and the Broad Peak before topping K2.
The duo's "monumental endeavour" of climbing atop all 14 peaks took only 92 days.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 27, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.4
|294.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375
|378
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.7
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|777.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.01
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.19
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,415. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.