Search

LifestyleSportsWorld

Soaring Pakistani peaks: Norwegian and Nepali duo climbs 14 mountains in 92 days

Noor Fatima 09:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2023
Soaring Pakistani peaks: Norwegian and Nepali duo climbs 14 mountains in 92 days

Pakistan's K2 mountain range is one of the most difficult and desired spots to be soared by mountaineers. Most recently, a Norwegian woman and her Nepali guide made history on Thursday for the fastest summit of all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre (26,000-feet) mountains.

Kristin Harila and Tenjin Sherpa completed the quest in a short span of three months and one day after summiting Pakistan’s K2, the last peak on their quest.

Harila and Sherpa's “unwavering determination, teamwork, and sheer tenacity throughout this monumental endeavour” helped them summit such heights, the team statement said.

“Harila and Lama’s collaboration has showcased the essence of mountaineering unity, transcending borders and cultures to achieve greatness together.”

Both climbers topped Shishapangma in Tibet region of China on April 26. The duo then scaled Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Cho Oyu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, and Annapurna in Nepal.

Harila and Sherpa then came to Pakistan to climb Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II, and the Broad Peak before topping K2.

The duo's "monumental endeavour" of climbing atop all 14 peaks took only 92 days.

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to scale ninth tallest peak Nanga Parbat

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Humayun Saeed celebrates birthday with friends and family

05:00 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

20-year-old Chinese all set to marry her Pakistani lover

10:54 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Devastated and disgruntled: Anju's family members speak out against her marriage in Pakistan

11:31 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill and Bangladeshi star Shakib Khan 'gear up' for blockbuster debut

12:43 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Bilal Saeed and Guru Randhawa together in UK prove ‘art has no boundaries’

07:00 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Much-awaited World Cup match between Pakistan, and India likely to be rescheduled

11:14 AM | 26 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Police release security, traffic management plan for Muharram ...

11:34 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 27 July 2023 

09:03 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 27, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.4 294.15
Euro EUR 322 325.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375 378
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.7 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.5 78.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 777.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 2.01 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.19 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – July 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,415. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Karachi PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Islamabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Peshawar PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Quetta PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Sialkot PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Attock PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Gujranwala PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Jehlum PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Multan PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Bahawalpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Gujrat PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Nawabshah PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Chakwal PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Hyderabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Nowshehra PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Sargodha PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Faisalabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Mirpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: