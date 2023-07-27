Soaring Pakistani peaks: Norwegian and Nepali duo climbs 14 mountains in 92 days

Pakistan's K2 mountain range is one of the most difficult and desired spots to be soared by mountaineers. Most recently, a Norwegian woman and her Nepali guide made history on Thursday for the fastest summit of all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre (26,000-feet) mountains.

Kristin Harila and Tenjin Sherpa completed the quest in a short span of three months and one day after summiting Pakistan’s K2, the last peak on their quest.

Harila and Sherpa's “unwavering determination, teamwork, and sheer tenacity throughout this monumental endeavour” helped them summit such heights, the team statement said.

“Harila and Lama’s collaboration has showcased the essence of mountaineering unity, transcending borders and cultures to achieve greatness together.”

Both climbers topped Shishapangma in Tibet region of China on April 26. The duo then scaled Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Cho Oyu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, and Annapurna in Nepal.

Harila and Sherpa then came to Pakistan to climb Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II, and the Broad Peak before topping K2.

The duo's "monumental endeavour" of climbing atop all 14 peaks took only 92 days.