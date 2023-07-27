Search

Win over Sri Lanka cements Pakistan's top position on ICC Test Championship points table

Web Desk 09:55 PM | 27 Jul, 2023
Source: PCB (Twitter)

Pakistan cricket team's 2-0 victory over Sri Lanka in the latest Test series has strengthened the Green Shirts' first position on the ICC Test Championship points table.

Pakistan are the only team with 100% record in ICC Test Championship 2023-2025 cycle with two wins and 24 points. India have 16 points as they had lost the finals of both 2019-2021 and 2021-2023 Test Championships against New Zealand and Australia, respectively.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the finals on both occasions, but they have won two Test matches, so it would be a great opportunity this time.

Pakistan have to play West Indies, Bangladesh and England at home in this cycle, whereas they will face Australia and South Africa in away matches.

Australia are on third position whereas England are on fourth position, as they are playing Ashes right now.

The final of 2023-2025 ICC Test Championship would be played in England in 2025 June. Pakistan had also won 2009 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy in England, so they would be looking to win another big trophy in England.

