Search

Pakistan

Dept. of Colleges Sindh introduces Student Guide Book

Web Desk 10:20 PM | 27 Jul, 2023
Dept. of Colleges Sindh introduces Student Guide Book

In a surprising turn of events, the Department of Colleges Sindh has introduced the Student Guide Book as a progressive step for students across the province. 

According to the media outlets, Sindh Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and College Education Secretary, Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo, the College Education Department has created a Students Guide Book for the convenience of students.

The Student Guide will be incorporated for the convenience of students, containing directions of the nearest college through Google Maps, information regarding buses routes, and phone numbers of relevant offices.

In this regard, Director General of Colleges Sindh Shadab Hussain added that this time admissions of the students have not been distributed at district but zonal levels.

"Through this system, students will get admission in the nearest college so that it is easier to travel," he remarked. 

"Colleges in Karachi have been divided into 9 zones," Hussain added.

He further said that now students with A, B, C, D grades will study in the same college, but students with A and A+ grades will have the option to study in any institution of choice.

Deputy Secretary Rashid Ahmad Khoso commented that this Student Guide Book will be very useful for students.

Pakistan leads South Asia in university rankings 2023

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Sindh MPA Aslam Abro’s brother, nephew among three shot dead in Karachi

05:55 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Punjab, Sindh continue to receive rains under new monsoon weather system

09:44 AM | 25 Jul, 2023

Sindh imposes ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9, 10

10:36 AM | 21 Jul, 2023

NASA invites Pakistani student Bisma Solangi for inventing anti-sleep glasses

11:52 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Sindh governor announces Roti at Rs2 for Karachi's inflation-hit people 

11:02 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Sindh govt to hunt down private lenders harassing debtors

10:58 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Police release security, traffic management plan for Muharram ...

11:34 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 27 July 2023 

09:03 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 27, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.4 294.15
Euro EUR 322 325.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375 378
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.7 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.5 78.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 777.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 2.01 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.19 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – July 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,415. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Karachi PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Islamabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Peshawar PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Quetta PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Sialkot PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Attock PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Gujranwala PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Jehlum PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Multan PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Bahawalpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Gujrat PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Nawabshah PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Chakwal PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Hyderabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Nowshehra PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Sargodha PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Faisalabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Mirpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: