Dept. of Colleges Sindh introduces Student Guide Book

In a surprising turn of events, the Department of Colleges Sindh has introduced the Student Guide Book as a progressive step for students across the province.

According to the media outlets, Sindh Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and College Education Secretary, Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo, the College Education Department has created a Students Guide Book for the convenience of students.

The Student Guide will be incorporated for the convenience of students, containing directions of the nearest college through Google Maps, information regarding buses routes, and phone numbers of relevant offices.

In this regard, Director General of Colleges Sindh Shadab Hussain added that this time admissions of the students have not been distributed at district but zonal levels.

"Through this system, students will get admission in the nearest college so that it is easier to travel," he remarked.

"Colleges in Karachi have been divided into 9 zones," Hussain added.

He further said that now students with A, B, C, D grades will study in the same college, but students with A and A+ grades will have the option to study in any institution of choice.

Deputy Secretary Rashid Ahmad Khoso commented that this Student Guide Book will be very useful for students.