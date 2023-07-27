PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of China Expo Centre, other projects in Gwadar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif performed the ground breaking of various development projects in Gwadar on Thursday.

The projects include Basima Khuzdar Road, Awaran Jhaljao Road, Expo Centre and 132 KV Panjgur-Basima power transmission line.

Addressing the laptops and cheques distribution ceremony, the prime minister said uniform progress of all the federating units is vital for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said development projects in Balochistan will open up the doors of progress and prosperity for the people of the province.

Sharif said friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have extended their generous support to Pakistan in meeting its economic and financial challenges.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited China-Pakistan Expo Centre at Gwadar along with the COAS today to attend a ceremony where groundbreaking and inaugural ceremony was performed for various infrastructure development projects.

He said China has rolled over around seven billion dollars during last five months. He said that it is now responsibility of the people of Balochistan to provide maximum protection to the Chinese workers working on various development projects in the province. He questioned as to how an investor would come to invest in Balochistan if he faced security issues.

Sharif said that Balochistan is rich with natural resources and the people of the province have the priority rights over this treasure.