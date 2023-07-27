From Chile to Charsadda: South American woman travels to Pakistan to marry lover

Love is definitely in the air! With Seema Haider's daring step to move to India to unite with her lover, women across the globe have started crossing borders in order to be with the love of their lives.
Most recently, a South American woman travelled all the way from Chile to reach Charsadda to marry her beau. The Chilean national, Nicole/Nicoli came to Pakistan to marry Ikram Ullah Khan Durrani.
According to media outlets, Nicloe/Nicoli is originally from Chile, South America but, she fell in love with Durrani and decided to take a huge step. Travelling acorss continents, Nicole/Nicoli converted to Islam — changing her name to Noorain — and married Durrani. Her husband said that the couple does have plans to settle abroad.
But how did the lovers meet? Durrani revealed that the couple "started talking on 25th Ramadan and then became friends." Fast forward to a few months, Nicole and Durrani got married. Despite their age difference — Nicole is 36 and Durrani is 27 — and language barriers, the couple is happy.
He also revealed that his wife was a manager in a mobile company in the States.
Though Durrani's parents passed away, his sister is happy for her brother.
