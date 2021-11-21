5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis: Qualifying round matches held

LAHORE — The qualifying rounds of the 5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship 2021 were decided on Sunday here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

The week-long championship is being organized under the auspices of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) and will be competed in different events including men’s singles & doubles, ladies singles & doubles, juniors boys U-18 singles & doubles, girls U-18 singles, boys U-16 singles, boys U-14 singles & doubles, boys/girls U-12 singles & doubles, boys/girls U-10 singles, boys/girls U-8, boys/girls U-6, seniors 40 plus, 50 plus and 60 plus doubles.

The opening ceremony of the prestigious event will take place today (Monday) at 3:30 pm, where Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan will be chief guest and inaugurate the event. All final matches of the championship will be played on Nov 27.

In the men’s singles qualifying round first round, Ilham Khan beat Ahtesham Arif 6-4, Omer Maniya beat Abdul Saboor 6-0, Ayaz Khan beat Saif Ul Aziz 6-2, Inam Gul beat Husnian Ali 6-0, Syed Yawar Abbas beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-0, Saqib Hayyat beat Rana Humayun 6-1, Ahmad Asjad beat Waleed Humayun 6-0.

In other qualifying matches, Zainul Abdeen beat Junaid Khan 7-6(3), Huzaifa Khan beat Rai Asim Zafar 6-3, Talha Khan beat Bilal Sahibzada 6-0, Faizan Khurram beat Raza Ghouse 6-1, Bakir Ali beat Izhar Iftikhar 6-1, Nalain Abbas beat Zaryab Pirzada 6-3, Hasam Khan beat Hassan Changez 6-2 and Talha Bin Asif beat Shahrukh Naveed 6-0.