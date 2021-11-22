Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 November 2021
08:42 AM | 22 Nov, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 120,400 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 103,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 94,690 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 110,365.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Karachi
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Quetta
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Attock
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Multan
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 120,400
|PKR 1,605
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 22 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 November 202108:42 AM | 22 Nov, 2021
- An Indian doctor who eats cow dung! (video)12:15 AM | 22 Nov, 2021
- 5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis: Qualifying ...11:22 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
- Shoaib Akhtar says won't be able to run anymore10:04 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
Junaid Safdar’s valima ceremony to be held in Lahore
09:12 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
- Sikh leaders lodge police complaint against Kangana Ranaut, demand to ...03:34 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
- Arijit Singh expresses love for Pakistani singers during live ...04:00 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
- Video of Ayesha Omar swimming with Tanzanian turtles goes viral02:48 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021