Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 November 2021
Web Desk
08:42 AM | 22 Nov, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 120,400 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 103,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 94,690 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 110,365.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Karachi PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Islamabad PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Peshawar PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Quetta PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Sialkot PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Attock PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Gujranwala PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Jehlum PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Multan PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Bahawalpur PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Gujrat PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Nawabshah PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Chakwal PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Hyderabad PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Nowshehra PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Sargodha PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Faisalabad PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605
Mirpur PKR 120,400 PKR 1,605

