Pakistan defeats India to reach final of South Asian U-12 Tennis Championship

KARACHI – Pakistan has qualified for the final of the South Asian Under-12 Tennis Championship by defeating India in the semi-final.

Pakistan’s Shayan Afridi and Rashid Ali displayed excellent performance and outclassed their Indian opponents.

Rashid Ali defeated Indian opponent Thanush Shekhar 2-6, 3-6, while Shayan Afridi beat Khatri Nayan 0-6, 1-6.

Earlier in the group matches, Pakistan had defeated Maldives, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

In the final of the South Asian Under-12 Tennis Championship, Pakistan will now face host nation Sri Lanka.