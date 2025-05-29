Pakistan defeats India to reach final of South Asian U-12 Tennis Championship

By Our Correspondent
2:54 pm | May 29, 2025
Pakistan Defeats India To Reach Final Of South Asian U 12 Tennis Championship

KARACHI – Pakistan has qualified for the final of the South Asian Under-12 Tennis Championship by defeating India in the semi-final.

Pakistan’s Shayan Afridi and Rashid Ali displayed excellent performance and outclassed their Indian opponents.

Rashid Ali defeated Indian opponent Thanush Shekhar 2-6, 3-6, while Shayan Afridi beat Khatri Nayan 0-6, 1-6.

Earlier in the group matches, Pakistan had defeated Maldives, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

In the final of the South Asian Under-12 Tennis Championship, Pakistan will now face host nation Sri Lanka.

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now