Pakistani boxer beats American opponent to win shot at WBC World Middleweight title

British-Pakistani boxer Hamzah Sheeraz has defeated his American opponent at the historic 5vs5 fights at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, earning a shot at the WBC World Middleweight title.

Held in Riyadh, the bouts featured matches between feature elite fighters representing Queensberry and Matchroom, the two leading boxing promotional companies worldwide.

Queensberry’s Sheeraz and Matchroom’s Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams clashed over the weekend.

Sheeraz beat Williams with a technical knockout in the 11th round.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Hamzah: “Congratulations to brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on hosting an impressive bout of boxing at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh.”

Congratulations to brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on hosting an impressive bout of boxing at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh. Delighted on the victory of Pakistani origin young superstar @sheeraz_hamzah

We’re proud of you and look forward to welcoming you in Pakistan soon as World… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 2, 2024

“Delighted on the victory of Pakistani origin young superstar @sheeraz_hamzah We’re proud of you and look forward to welcoming you in Pakistan soon as World Champion!”