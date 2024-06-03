Pakistani boxer beats American opponent to win shot at WBC World Middleweight title

British-Pakistani boxer Hamzah Sheeraz has defeated his American opponent at the historic 5vs5 fights at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, earning a shot at the WBC World Middleweight title.
Held in Riyadh, the bouts featured matches between feature elite fighters representing Queensberry and Matchroom, the two leading boxing promotional companies worldwide.
Queensberry’s Sheeraz and Matchroom’s Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams clashed over the weekend.
Sheeraz beat Williams with a technical knockout in the 11th round.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Hamzah: “Congratulations to brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on hosting an impressive bout of boxing at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh.”
“Delighted on the victory of Pakistani origin young superstar @sheeraz_hamzah We’re proud of you and look forward to welcoming you in Pakistan soon as World Champion!”
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 3, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
